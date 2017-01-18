Theodore was reassigned to AHL San Diego.

With the Ducks hard up against the salary cap, Theodore will likely continue to bounce between the NHL and AHL, if only on paper. Considering Anaheim are now sitting with two available spots under the 23-man roster, it is a near lock that the defenseman will be brought back up prior to Thursday's contest against Colorado.

