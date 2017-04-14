Theodore dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 win over the Flames.

Theodore has the offensive skills to make up for Cam Fowler's (knee) absence on the point, and he didn't disappoint here after failing to get on the scoresheet in six postseason appearances a year ago. The 21-year-old blueliner's first helper came on a Ryan Getzlaf tally to make it 1-0, while his second set up Jakob Silfverberg's game-winner late in the second period.