Despres (head) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

While there's no guarantee that Despres will be ready to go when the Ducks open the second round of the playoffs against the Oilers, his removal from the ranks of the IR seems to suggest that he could be ready for Game 1. The 25-year-old has not suited up since being knocked out of action during the first game of the season, so even if he is able to go soon, there's a chance he'll be dealing with some rust as he gets readjusted.