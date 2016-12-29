Noesen was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

After netting a goal in his Ducks' debut, Noesen didn't manage to do much of anything, registering no points and taking a total of five shots on goal while averaging only 6:56 of ice time per game. The 2011 first-round draft pick will head back to the minors to get some more seasoning and likely won't come back up barring an injury to Anaheim's core.