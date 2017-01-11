Noesen was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

Noesen made his season debut with the Ducks a little over a month ago, scoring a goal in the contest, but failed to impress thereafter, resulting in his assignment to San Diego on Dec. 29. In the past four games with the Gulls, Noesen scored three goals on 13 shot attempts, while adding one assist. He'll look to keep up the play Thursday in Colorado, although he'll likely find himself towards the bottom of the Ducks' depth chart.