Noesen was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday.

Noesen, who was most recently called up Jan. 11, will head back to the minors where he has compiled six goals and nine helpers along with 40 PIM. On the year, the center has logged nine games with Anaheim in which he recorded his first NHL goal. Until he can secure regular ice time, the 23-year-old can probably be left off most fantasy lineups.