Noesen was placed on waivers Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Noesen has been constantly moving between the NHL and AHL this season, with this transaction just the latest in the Ducks ongoing salary cap moves. If the 23-year-old goes unclaimed, which seems likely considering he has just 14 career contests under his belt, he will almost certainly be sent down to the minors. Until the center can secure a consistent spot in the 23-man roster, he will offer very limited fantasy value.