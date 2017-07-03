Oleksy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Sunday.

The rearguard played in just 30 professional games last year, 11 of which came in the NHL with Pittsburgh (one assist, 24 PIM, 20 hits). With 20 points in 73 career NHL contests since 2012-13, Oleksy doesn't figure to see the Ducks' dressing room with any regularity anytime soon, and he'll more than likely report to AHL San Diego come September.

