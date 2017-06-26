Eric Gelinas: Fails to receive qualifying offer

Gelinas wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Avalanche and will become an unrestricted free agent, Renaud Lavoie of the Montreal Journal reports.

Gelinas saw action in 27 games with the Avalanche during the 2016 campaign, notching one point, 32 hits and 16 blocked shots in limited playing time. He'll be free to negotiate with other teams once free agency opens at the start of July, but he's unlikely to find himself in a role that would turn him into a viable fantasy option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...