Eric Gelinas: Fails to receive qualifying offer

Gelinas wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Avalanche and will become an unrestricted free agent, Renaud Lavoie of the Montreal Journal reports.

Gelinas saw action in 27 games with the Avalanche during the 2016 campaign, notching one point, 32 hits and 16 blocked shots in limited playing time. He'll be free to negotiate with other teams once free agency opens at the start of July, but he's unlikely to find himself in a role that would turn him into a viable fantasy option.