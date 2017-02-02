Chiasson scored a first-period goal during Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

The tally snapped a 10-game point drought and improved Chiasson to eight goals and 15 points for the campaign. While he's seen plenty of time in an offensive role, the 26-year-old winger hasn't been able to string together anything resembling a hot streak. Chiasson should be left to the waiver wire in the majority of seasonal settings and doesn't warrant anything more than an occasional contrarian look in daily contests.