Chiasson scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.

The pair of points were the first in 10 games for Chiasson, who has managed 13 points in 40 games so far this season -- his first with the Flames. He had just 14 all of last season with Ottawa, and is on pace to at least come within earshot of his career high of 35 set as a rookie with Dallas back in 2013-14.