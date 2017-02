Kulak (illness) won't play Friday against the Devils, Postmedia's Kristen Odland reports.

Kulak will miss a second consecutive game Friday, but his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy owners, as his limited offensive production -- three assists in 18 games this campaign -- keeps him from being a practical option in most formats. Jyrki Jokipakka will continue to draw into Calgary's lineup while Kulak is sidelined.