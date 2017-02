Kulak (illness) will skip Sunday's game against the Rangers, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Kulak was projected to miss the contest after coach Glen Gulutzan suggested Saturday they would likely roll with the same lineup. The blueliner's next chance to rejoin the lineup comes Tuesday against the Penguins, but his absence from the man advantage and three points through 18 games keep him off the fantasy radar for the most part.