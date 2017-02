Kulak (illness) will return to the Flames' lineup for Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, Postmedia's Kristen Odland reports.

Kulak is a solid young defender for Calgary, but isn't a practical fantasy option at this early stage in his career, having only tallied three points in 18 games this season. The 2012 fourth-round pick will skate with Deryk Engelland on the Flames' bottom-pairing for Tuesday's contest.