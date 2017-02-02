Kulak (illness) won't play Wednesday against Minnesota.

With Kulak unavailable Wednesday, Jyrki Jokipakka will get an opportunity to slot into the lineup against the Wild. There's been no indication that Kulak's illness is overly serious, so the 23-year-old blueliner could return to game action as soon as Friday against the Devils.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola