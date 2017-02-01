Flames' Brian Elliott: Confirmed home starter Wednesday

Elliott was first off the ice at morning skate Wednesday, getting the green light to be the evening's home starter versus the Wild, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan reportedly has had a "win and you're in" mindset regarding his tenders, and since Elliott prevailed over the Senators on the road with a 25-save outing ahead of the All-Star break, he'll get a shot at a tougher opponent in Minnesota, a club ranking fourth in goals per game (3.33) and second in goals allowed (2.22). There are only three games on schedule Wednesday, making it absolutely critical that you roll with a winning goalie. Elliott has been maddeningly inconsistent this season, so approach with caution.