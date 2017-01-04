Flames' Brian Elliott: Defending cage against Avalanche

Elliott will tend the twine for Wednesday's matchup with Colorado, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

After having basically been relegated to a backup role for about a 15-game stretch, Elliott seems to be fighting to reclaim his title. The netminder's four-game win streak will go a long way toward establishing himself as the No. 1 he was expected to be. Colorado continue to flounder at the bottom of the standings, which should give Elliott a good chance at securing his fifth win in a row.