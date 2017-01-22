Flames' Brian Elliott: Enters game and takes loss Saturday against Edmonton
Elliott stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.
Chad Johnson was yanked not even six minutes into the game and Elliott was unable to change much with his relief appearance. The 31-year-old gets credited with the loss and drops to 8-11-2 on the season. Johnson has struggled in his last two outings, but with Elliott sporting a lackluster .893 save percentage, the Flames are likely to count on Johnson rebounding instead of handing the reigns over to Elliott.
