Flames' Brian Elliott: Exits in first period as team gets eliminated

Elliott was pulled during the first period of Wednesday's series-ending Game 4 loss to Anaheim after saving just two of the first three shots he faced.

Elliott really struggled in Game 3, so this was a tough conclusion to the season for the veteran. He had strung together an impressive run leading into the playoffs (18-6-1 with a .925 save percentage and 2.22 GAA), but the Ducks proved to be too tough a test for Elliott and the Flames. The veteran posted an .880 save percentage during the four-game series.