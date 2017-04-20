Flames' Brian Elliott: Exits in first period
Elliott was pulled during the first period of Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Anaheim after allowing two goals on the first three shots he faced.
Elliott really struggled in Game 3, so this was a tough conclusion to the season for the veteran. He had strung together an impressive run leading into the playoffs (18-6-1 with a .925 save percentage and 2.22 GAA), but the Ducks proved to be too tough of a test for Elliott and the Flames. He posted an .880 save percentage during the four-game series.
