Flames' Brian Elliott: Expected in goal Sunday

Elliott is expected to man the crease Sundya against the Rangers.

Elliott has been on a roll in the blue paint recently, winning three straight games in the cage. Coach Glen Gulutzan likes to run with the hot hand in goal and indicated after Friday's victory that he will likely stick with the same lineup for the upcoming contest. Assuming that's the case, Elliott will battle a Rangers club averaging 3.35 goals per game at home this season and will counter Henrik Lundqvist in goal.