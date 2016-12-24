Flames' Brian Elliott: Faces just 14 shots in win over Canucks

Elliott saved 13 of 14 shots during Friday's win over Vancouver.

With a .927 save percentage in back-to-back wins, Elliott should begin to see a few more starting nods for the Flames. Although he's started just four of Calgary's last 19 games, Elliott still has time to make a difference in virtual leagues. The veteran could reward on a speculative add in deep settings, but in shallower leagues, you should at least be monitoring the Calgary crease over the coming weeks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola