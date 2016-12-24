Flames' Brian Elliott: Faces just 14 shots in win over Canucks
Elliott saved 13 of 14 shots during Friday's win over Vancouver.
With a .927 save percentage in back-to-back wins, Elliott should begin to see a few more starting nods for the Flames. Although he's started just four of Calgary's last 19 games, Elliott still has time to make a difference in virtual leagues. The veteran could reward on a speculative add in deep settings, but in shallower leagues, you should at least be monitoring the Calgary crease over the coming weeks.
