Flames' Brian Elliott: Faces just 14 shots in win over Canucks

Elliott saved 13 of 14 shots during Friday's win over Vancouver.

With a .927 save percentage in back-to-back wins, Elliott should begin to see a few more starting nods for the Flames. Although he's started just four of Calgary's last 19 games, Elliott still has time to make a difference in virtual leagues. The veteran could reward on a speculative add in deep settings, but in shallower leagues, you should at least be monitoring the Calgary crease over the coming weeks.