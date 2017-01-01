Flames' Brian Elliott: Finishes strong December with victory
Elliott allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes on New Year's Eve.
The 31-year-old has been disappointing during his first season in Calgary, but he did have a much better December, going 4-0-0 with a .919 save percentage and 2.09 GAA. That's quite the contrast from November when Elliott was 0-5-1 with a .869 save percentage and 3.68 GAA. With Chad Johnson struggling as of late, Elliott is taking advantage of his opportunity to win back the Calgary net.
