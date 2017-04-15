Flames' Brian Elliott: Gearing up for Game 2

Elliott will be between the pipes Saturday in Anaheim.

Although the Flames dropped Game 1 against the Ducks, Elliott played well, stopping 38 of the 41 shots he faced. The 32-year-old backstop will likely need to play even better if Calgary wants to steal a road win. It's apparent that Elliott may face a lot of rubber this series, so he will have enough action to become a valuable asset down the stretch.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...