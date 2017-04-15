Flames' Brian Elliott: Gearing up for Game 2
Elliott will be between the pipes Saturday in Anaheim.
Although the Flames dropped Game 1 against the Ducks, Elliott played well, stopping 38 of the 41 shots he faced. The 32-year-old backstop will likely need to play even better if Calgary wants to steal a road win. It's apparent that Elliott may face a lot of rubber this series, so he will have enough action to become a valuable asset down the stretch.
