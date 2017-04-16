Flames' Brian Elliott: Gives up late goal in Game 2 loss

Elliott gave up three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's Game 2 loss to the Ducks.

A late Ryan Getzlaf goal that went in off Lance Bouma proved to be the game-winner and put the Flames down 2-0 in the series. It's hard to fault Elliott on that goal or what's happened in the series thus far, as he's been giving his team a chance to win. While he may have struggled towards the end of the regular season, the slump doesn't seemed to have carried over into the playoffs. If the Flames can get going on home ice, Elliott is playing well enough to help backstop a potential comeback effort.

