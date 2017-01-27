Flames' Brian Elliott: Halts losing streak at four
Elliott made 25 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.
This strong performance could lead to more starts for Elliott with Chad Johnson having allowed 12 goals on 45 shots for a .733 save percentage over his past three appearances. That extra playing time won't mean much if Elliott doesn't improve his own performance, though this was certainly a step in the right direction following four consecutive losses.
