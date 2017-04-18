Flames' Brian Elliott: Implodes in disastrous loss

Elliott stopped just 22 of 27 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks on Monday in Game 3.

Staked with a 4-1 lead halfway through the game, Elliott appeared to be cruising to his first playoff victory with the Flames. However, the Ducks went off for three unanswered goals to force overtime before Corey Perry delivered the dagger just 1:30 into the extra frame. Elliott has now allowed 11 goals through the first three games of the series and his outlook for an extended playoff run looks bleak given the Flames now need to beat the Ducks four consecutive times to advance. Game 4 goes Wednesday in Cow Town.