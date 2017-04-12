Flames' Brian Elliott: Named Game 1 starter

Elliott will tend the twine for Thursday's Game 1 matchup against the Ducks, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

Elliott enters the playoff in a slump, which isn't a great sign for a team that doesn't have a serviceable second option while Chad Johnson (lower body) is unavailable. The veteran has the capability to get hot, as evidenced by his 15-1-1 stretch in the pipes from late January to the middle of March, and it will certainly benefit the club if he can find his footing right away in Game 1.

