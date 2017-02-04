Flames' Brian Elliott: Posts road win in overtime

Elliott stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Elliott was rather rocky to start his Calgary career, but he has settled in nicely. Since Nov. 28 the veteran goaltender has allowed three or fewer goals in 12 of his 14 appearances, and he has won three starts in a row. He has re-emerged as a useful low-end No. 1 netminder in most fantasy formats.