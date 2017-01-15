Flames' Brian Elliott: Receives no help from offense

Elliott stopped 26 of 27 shots faced in Saturday's 2-1 loss against the Oilers.

Elliott has faced Edmonton three times this season, and he has lost all three starts. However, he deserved a much better fate in this one, as his offense provided very little support. After a slow start to the season, Elliott has managed a stellar 1.98 GAA over his past seven outings. He has re-emerged as a useful No. 2 fantasy option across all formats.