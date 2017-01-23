Flames' Brian Elliott: Receives starting nod for Monday's tilt

Elliott will be in the starter's crease for Monday's game in Toronto, Roger Millions of Sportsnet Calgary reports.

With Monday's start, Elliott will be featuring in consecutive contests for the first time since he played a span of three-straight games from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. Fellow veteran Chad Johnson has rightfully earned more opportunities in goal than Elliott this season, but after Johnson allowed three goals on four shots in Saturday's loss to the Oilers, head coach Glen Gulutzan has elected to give Elliott another chance to impress. An Ontario native, Elliott has found success against the Leafs in his career, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage. That said, this season's edition of the Maple Leafs could prove to be a more daunting opponent than in past years, as they are averaging 3.07 goals per game, good for sixth in the NHL.