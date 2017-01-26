Flames' Brian Elliott: Returns to starter's crease

Elliott will be the starting goaltender for Thursday's contest in Ottawa, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Desperate times have called for desperate measures in Calgary, with head coach Glen Gulutzan declaring that the team's situation in net has come to "win [and] you're in". With that said, this will be the fifth-consecutive game that the Flames have alternated their starting goalie, having lost their last four. Ottawa is a fairly strong team, sitting second in the Atlantic Division, so it may make sense to stay away from any goaltender sporting a flaming "C" on his chest when picking your lineup.