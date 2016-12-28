Flames' Brian Elliott: Rides offense to win over Colorado

Elliott gave up three goals on 28 shots Tuesday, but came away with a 6-3 victory over Colorado.

He'd turned in much better stat lines in his four prior appearances, but this still represents progress for Elliott -- not least because he's now drawn consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 10 and 12. With Chad Johnson scuffling of late, Elliott has a prime opportunity to win back a strong share of the starts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola