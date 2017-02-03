Flames' Brian Elliott: Squaring off against Devils

Elliott will tend twine Friday as the road starter against the Devils, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

This is the third consecutive start for Elliott, as he'll look to build on a two-game winning streak for which he allowed only three goals on a combined 56 shots over that span. It's interesting that alternate goalie Chad Johnson worked a .944 save percentage in a Jan. 13 outing against the Devils, yet he's going to defer to Elliott in this contest. Apparently, Flames coach Glen Gulutzan was serious when he told reporters that he'll be riding the hot hand.