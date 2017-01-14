Flames' Brian Elliott: Starting in goal Saturday

Elliott will patrol the crease Saturday as the road starter against the Oilers in the Battle of Alberta,

After a poor Jan. 6 relief appearance for which Elliott yielded four goals on 13 shots to the Canucks, Flames coach Glen Gulutzan passed over him for Chad Johnson in each of the four games that followed. Elliott is 8-10-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .889 save percentage on the season, so he's not for the faint of heart in the fantasy realm.