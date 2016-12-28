Flames' Brian Elliott: Starting Tuesday in Colorado

Elliott will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Avalanche, Sportnet's Pat Steinberg reports.

Elliott has played well of late, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.73 GAA and .926 save percentage over his last three appearances. The 31-year-old goaltender will look to stay hot in a highly favorable matchup with a struggling Colorado team that's only averaging 2.03 goals per game this season, last in the NHL.

