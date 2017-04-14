Flames' Brian Elliott: Stops 38 in Game 1 loss
Elliott's 38 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 loss to Anaheim.
Elliott settled down nicely after getting beaten on the power play by Ryan Getzlaf just 52 seconds in, allowing his team to escape the opening frame tied 1-1 despite being outshot 17-9. While Sam Bennett gave the visitors a lead midway through the second, Anaheim's unrelenting offense answered with a pair of tallies in the final seven minutes before the second intermission. The two teams combined for 73 shots in 60 minutes, so both goaltenders will likely wind up with inflated numbers in this series if the defenses don't tighten up.
More News
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Named Game 1 starter•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Doesn't finish game versus Sharks•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Will play entire game Saturday•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Yields three unanswered goals in relief loss•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Between pipes Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...