Flames' Brian Elliott: Stops 38 in Game 1 loss

Elliott's 38 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 loss to Anaheim.

Elliott settled down nicely after getting beaten on the power play by Ryan Getzlaf just 52 seconds in, allowing his team to escape the opening frame tied 1-1 despite being outshot 17-9. While Sam Bennett gave the visitors a lead midway through the second, Anaheim's unrelenting offense answered with a pair of tallies in the final seven minutes before the second intermission. The two teams combined for 73 shots in 60 minutes, so both goaltenders will likely wind up with inflated numbers in this series if the defenses don't tighten up.