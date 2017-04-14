Flames' Brian Elliott: Stops 38 in Game 1 loss

Elliott's 38 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 loss to Anaheim.

Elliott settled down nicely after getting beaten on the power play by Ryan Getzlaf just 52 seconds in, allowing his team to escape the opening frame tied 1-1 despite being outshot 17-9. While Sam Bennett gave the visitors a lead midway through the second, Anaheim's unrelenting offense answered with a pair of tallies in the final seven minutes before the second intermission. The two teams combined for 73 shots in 60 minutes, so both goaltenders will likely wind up with inflated numbers in this series if the defenses don't tighten up.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...