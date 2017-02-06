Flames' Brian Elliott: Surrenders four goals in loss to Rangers

Elliott gave up four goals on 32 shots in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

It wasn't a great showing from Elliott, who gave up three goals in his last outing against New Jersey. The 31-year-old has struggled to find consistency this season, sporting an 11-13-2 record with a .895 save percentage. Elliott is a decent fantasy option, but he's yet to post a shutout with Calgary and splits the crease with Chad Johnson. You don't really know what you're going to get each night with Elliott, so you might want to rely on someone more stable in shallow formats.