Flames' Brian Elliott: Tames Wild with 28-save win

Elliott saved 28 of 29 shots during Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

Elliott's game-to-game inconsistency has been maddening this season, and with just 10 wins, a .896 save percentage and 2.80 GAA for the campaign, he's hardly tipped the fantasy scales. Those looking for positives can cling to his consecutive wins with a .946 save percentage and 1.45 GAA, but you'll also want to keep expectations in check going forward.