Flames' Brian Elliott: Tending goal Saturday

Elliott will patrol the crease Saturday as the home starter opposing the Coyotes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Elliott is slowly working but surely working his way out of a rough could spell that contributed to his losing the starting job to Chad Johnson. In his last three games, Elliott's gone 3-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .913 save mark. He'll stop pucks from an Arizona team that ranks 29th in the league at 2.14 goals per contest, making him an attractive flier in daily formats Saturday.