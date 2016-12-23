Flames' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Friday
Elliott will defend the cage against the Canucks on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
Elliott appears to be earning back some trust from the coaching staff as he makes his second start in the Flames' last three contests. The netminder's numbers on the year are unimpressive at best -- 3.22 GAA and .889 save percentage -- so it is unlikely he will continue to see this much ice following the holiday break. Fantasy owners can expect Chad Johnson to remain firmly entrenched in the No. 1 role barring a significant collapse.
More News
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Faces just 14 shots in win over Canucks•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Wins first game since October•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Protecting crease against Coyotes•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Turns away 25 shots in overtime loss•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Will start in net Monday•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Continues to struggle•