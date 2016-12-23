Flames' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Friday

Elliott will defend the cage against the Canucks on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Elliott appears to be earning back some trust from the coaching staff as he makes his second start in the Flames' last three contests. The netminder's numbers on the year are unimpressive at best -- 3.22 GAA and .889 save percentage -- so it is unlikely he will continue to see this much ice following the holiday break. Fantasy owners can expect Chad Johnson to remain firmly entrenched in the No. 1 role barring a significant collapse.