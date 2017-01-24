Flames' Brian Elliott: Turns away just 24 shots in loss

Elliott allowed four goals on 28 shots during Monday's loss to Toronto.

Elliott continues to flame out in his first year with Calgary. His .891 save percentage and 2.92 GAA are ratio anchors, and with just just eight wins and no shutouts, he's not helping in the counting stats, either. It isn't out of the question that Elliott turns his season around or has a few strong stretches going forward, but at this point, you'll likely want to continue being selective with the opponents you start the veteran against.