Flames' Brian Elliott: Will be between pipes Monday

Elliott will be in the crease for Monday's tilt against Anaheim, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Moose hasn't been on his "A" game in the playoffs so far, allowing six goals on 70 shots and picking up a pair of losses. The Flames will be back at home, which hasn't been much of a defensive advantage, as they allowed 2.71 goals per game there this season.