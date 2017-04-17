Flames' Brian Elliott: Will be between the pipes Monday

Elliott will be in the crease for Monday's tilt against Anaheim, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Moose hasn't been on his A game in the playoffs so far, allowing six goals on 70 shots and picking up a pair of losses. The Flames will be back at home, which hasn't been much of a defensive advantage, as they allow 2.71 goals per game at home, and 2.61 on the road, so Elliott could be in a tough spot Monday.

