Flames' Brian Elliott: Will start on Friday

Elliott will be the starting goaltender in Friday's game in Vancouver, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

The 31-year-old has hasn't been great this year with a .894 save percentage, but he has been great in his last four games with a .921 save percentage and 1.75 GAA. Elliott has started six of the last nine games, showing he's getting more playtime than Chad Johnson for now. Vancouver is in the bottom third of the league in both goals per game and shots per game, so Elliott is in good position to continue playing well.