Flames' Brian Elliott: Will start Sunday
Elliott will tend the twine in Sunday's game in New York, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
The 31-year-old has struggled this season, earning an .896 save percentage on the year. He's been a bit sharper recently, stopping 79 of 85 shots in his last three games. The Rangers are second in the league with 3.35 goals per game, so against such a potent offense, Elliott will be in a position to struggle Sunday.
More News
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Expected in goal Sunday•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Posts road win in overtime•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Squaring off against Devils•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Tames Wild with 28-save win•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Confirmed home starter Wednesday•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Halts losing streak at four•