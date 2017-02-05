Flames' Brian Elliott: Will start Sunday

Elliott will tend the twine in Sunday's game in New York, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

The 31-year-old has struggled this season, earning an .896 save percentage on the year. He's been a bit sharper recently, stopping 79 of 85 shots in his last three games. The Rangers are second in the league with 3.35 goals per game, so against such a potent offense, Elliott will be in a position to struggle Sunday.