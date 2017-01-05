Flames' Brian Elliott: Wins again Wednesday

Elliott turned aside 17 of 18 shots in a 4-1 win over the visiting Avalanche on Wednesday.

Elliott has just eight wins on the season, but five of them have come in his last five starts. He's allowed just nine goals over that span, and while each of the games were against inferior teams (Colorado twice, Arizona twice and Vancouver), it appears that Elliott could finally be turning the corner after a horrendous start to his career in Cow Town. The Flames play Vancouver twice in a back-to-back set starting Friday, and while Elliott will likely cede the net to Chad Johnson for one of those, it'll be interesting to see how long he can maintain his run of improved play.