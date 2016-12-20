Flames' Brian Elliott: Wins first game since October
Elliott saved 25 of 27 shots during Monday's win against Arizona, and it was his first victory since Oct. 28.
Relegated to a backup role, Elliott has started just three of Calgary's last 18 games. With such a limited workload, it's almost impossible to own Elliott. However, there is potential for him to begin garnering more starts going forward, so his performance over his next handful of appearances is worth monitoring. Additionally, if Chad Johnson continues to slide (four goals allowed in consecutive games), Elliott could begin seeing more starts sooner than later.
