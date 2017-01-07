Flames' Brian Elliott: Yields four goals on 13 shots

Elliott wasn't sharp with minimal work on Friday, losing 4-2 to the Canucks. Elliott made just nine saves on 13 shots in the defeat.

Vancouver came into Friday having won five straight, but the Canucks didn't score more than three goals in any of those games, so this performance was definitely a surprise. This stinker snapped Elliott's five-game winning streak and gave him his worst save percentage in any individual game this season. Things are definitely not working out as Elliott's fantasy owners were hoping they would during his first season in Calgary. He isn't receiving any more work than he had in St. Louis and his .894 save percentage and 2.90 GAA are way off last season's totals. Elliott led the NHL in save percentage last season at .930.