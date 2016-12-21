Johnson yielded four goals on 34 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

That's now three straight contests in which Johnson has allowed four goals. Johnson has been very strong overall this year, but he's been a little inconsistent lately. The 30-year-old put up a six-game winning streak with a .951 save percentage from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10, but he's skidded since. Meanwhile, Brian Elliott -- the Flames' No. 1 to start the season -- posted a strong effort Monday, which might open the door for the team to give him a few more chances in net at Johnson's expense.